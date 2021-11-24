New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) MSME Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday called upon the trade and industry bodies to work together for improving the economic scenario in the country.

Speaking to a delegation from the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), he said, by working in a similar direction, domestic industries can enhance their global competitiveness.

Further, the minister will visit Rajasthan for two days from tomorrow.

He will review the KVIC Outlet, Jhalana Dongri and Kumarappa National Handmade paper institute, Sanganer, Jaipur.

Tomtom opens 1 lakh sq feet office in Pune *Tomtom on Wednesday said it has opened a new 1 lakh square feet office in Pune which can accommodate up to 1,000 employees which will serve as the geolocation company's strategic engineering hub. It is one of the largest centres for the company globally and has been designed for activity-based working, as per an official statement.

*Tata Steel on Wednesday said it has executed a blockchain-enabled paperless export order with a metal major in Bangladesh, facilitated by Standard Chartered Bank.

This is the first such deal executed between an India-based company and a counterparty in Bangladesh assisted by different banks at respective ends, as per an official statement.

Content company One Life Studios bags rights for Tennis Premier League

*Content company One Life Studios on Wednesday said it has bagged the rights for Tennis Premier League.

The league, started by former player Kunal Thakur and actor Mrunal Jain, aims to tap Indian tennis talent and shape the future of the sport in the country, as per an official statement.

