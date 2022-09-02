Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) Non-banking finance company U GRO Capital Ltd on Friday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCD).

The issue has a base issue size of Rs 50 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 50 crore, a release said.

This issue has a tenure of 18 months, 27 months, and 36 months for secured NCDs. Effective yield per annum ranges from 10.52 per cent to 11.01 per cent for various categories.

The issue will open on September 5, 2022 and close on September 22, 2022.

Godrej & Boyce aims 15pc revenue growth

*Godrej & Boyce is aiming for a 15 per cent revenue growth from Telangana in its material handling business.

The company recently launched forklift trucks including 3-wheel Bravo electric forklift and Godrej PRO series reach truck for the first time in Hyderabad, as per an official statement.

BOB Financial Solutions, Snapdeal to launch RuPay credit card

* BOB Financial Solutions and Snapdeal on Friday announced a partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and JCB International to launch the Snapdeal BoB JCB RuPay Credit Card.

The card will offer a host of attractive benefits and rewards, and can also be used at international merchants and ATMs through the JCB global network, as per an official statement.

BNP Paribas appoints Dodla Rohit Reddy securities services head

* BNP Paribas on Friday announced the appointment of Dodla Rohit Reddy as its head of securities services business in India, effective immediately.

He will be responsible for continuing to develop new business opportunities in this important and fast-growing market for the bank, as per an official statement.

