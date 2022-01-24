New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) BYD India on Monday said it has appointed Sanjay Gopalakrishnan as Senior Vice President responsible for its electric passenger vehicle business in the country.

He will be spearheading the sales, marketing and after-sales divisions and responsible for enhancing BYD India's position in the electric passenger vehicle segment, the company said in a statement.

Gopalakrishnan, who was the country expert for Changan Automobiles which was planning to enter the Indian Market in his previous assignment, comes with an overall experience of 25 years in the auto industry, it added.

In his earlier stints, he was associated with brands such as Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), the company said.

Commenting on the appointment, BYD India Executive Director Ketsu Jie Zhang said Gopalakrishnan brings a deep understanding of the Indian electric vehicles movement with leadership stints in marketing, product and strategy across automobile companies.

"With Sanjay, we are confident that we have found the right leader to continue with our growth plans for India and further accelerate our electric passenger vehicle business in the market," he added.

BYD India recently launched its Premium MPV e6 pure electric passenger vehicle in India's B2B segment priced up to Rs 29.6 lakh (ex-showroom). It has appointed six dealers across eight Indian cities.

