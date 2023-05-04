New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) State-run Centre for Development of Advanced Computing on Thursday transferred indigenously developed power electronics technology that is being used in Railways to domestic firms to reduce dependence on imports.

The technologies developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvananthapuram were transferred to Trinity Energy Solution, CLW Chittaranjan, Crompton Greaves Power and Industrial Solutions and Electrical Loco shed, Rayapuram Southern Railway.

The Static Synchronous Compensator (Statcom) technology was transferred to Trinity Energy Solution, Loco Simulation Controller and Rolling Stack Software to CG Power & Industrial solution and Off-Loco VCU Test Kit to Electrical Loco shed, Rayapuram Southern Railway.

Electronics and IT Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma called the move as historic that further strengthens the government mission of self-reliance.

"The STATCOM technology will help the masses in integration of different renewable sources of energy to the grid without depleting power factor and can help the grid in unbalanced grid conditions. Also, the VCU and its offshoot technologies given to the Indian Railways will ultimately help the passengers, freight, Shatabdi and Tejas trains to have more indigenisation of the technologies," Sharma said.

Trinity Energy Solutions MD Suresh Pillay said that Statcom will replace capacitors that are currently being imported from China.

"At present Statcom market is estimated to be more than Rs 200 crore and is expected to grow Rs 1,000 crore in next 10 years. We plan to start commercial production by 2024," Pillay said.

He said that the prices will come down when volumes go up.

