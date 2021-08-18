New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of an MoU between Permanent Mission of India to the WTO, Centre for Trade and Investment Law, and Geneva-based Centre for Trade and Economic Integration.

Also Read | MP Admissions 2021: Registrations for B.Ed Courses in State Government Colleges Begin, Candidates Can Apply Online at rsk.mponline.gov.in.

The MoU with Centre for Trade and Economic Integration (CTEI) of The Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Geneva, will provide valuable academic and research opportunities to the employees of Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL) and the Department of Commerce in the field of international trade and investment law, an official statement said.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released Online, Candidates Can Download Call Letter at sbi.co.in.

In addition, capacity-building programmes or activities will be carried out to enhance the understanding of the officials of the department, CTIL researchers and academics on contemporary issues of international trade, the statement said.

The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

"The proposed collaborations under the MoU with CTEI are academic in nature under which the researchers and academicians from India, including employees from CTIL and Department of Commerce and other government agencies would benefit from capacity-building and research-oriented activities. This would be beneficial to formulating India's positions on various issues on international trade negotiations and dispute settlement," it said.

The collaboration between academicians, practitioners, jurists, policy makers, and students from India, Switzerland and other countries would help create a technical and nuanced understanding of emerging and new areas of international trade and investment law and related disciplines. The MoU will remain in force for three years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)