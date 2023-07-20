New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Thursday announced the second national online essay writing competition to create awareness about the role and responsibilities of the apex government auditor.

Being held for the second successive year, the competition aims to make the youth of the country aware of the workings of the CAG as an institution, its constitutional mandate and prime role and responsibilities in promoting public accountability and good governance, it said in a release.

"This year's competitive essay title is 'Celebrating the Resilience of Indian Democracy and the Role of CAG of India'. Participants can submit their writings in either Hindi or English language," it said.

The CAG will begin accepting the essays from Friday (July 21 2023). The last date of acceptance will be August 20, 2023.

Any student who is an Indian citizen, less than 25 years of age as on July 20, 2023, and enrolled in a recognised university programme, is eligible to apply.

The essays will be evaluated for original thinking, depth of knowledge, clear reasoning and quality of argument.

CAG said the essays will also be judged on writing fluency and critical presentation. The evaluation committee will declare the results on October 27, 2023.

The winning candidates will receive cash awards of Rs 30,000 (first prize), Rs 20,000 (second prize) and Rs 15,000 (third prize). The prizes will be formally awarded at a special Audit Diwas function, which falls on November 15, 2023.

