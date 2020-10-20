New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Cairn Oil & Gas, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Prachur Sah as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Prachur Sah earlier held the role of Director - New Ventures and spearheaded the company's expansion efforts under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) rounds, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Trains Update: Railways Allow Women to Commute in Suburban Trains From October 21; Check Timings.

Prachur brings over two decades of rich experience in the energy sector and joined Cairn Oil & Gas in 2018 from Schlumberger where he was the Managing Director – India & Bangladesh.

An alumni of IIT Bombay, he has worked in several countries including South Asia, Middle East and Latin America and brings with him a deep understanding and experience of the oil and gas business.

Also Read | Trafalgar Day 2020: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks Victory of Royal Navy Over French and Spanish Fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar.

"In his new role, Prachur will lead the next phase of growth for Cairn towards delivering volumes, cost, growth projects, rewards and recognition and early monetisation (new blocks)," it said.

He will be supported by the Management Committee of Cairn Oil & Gas comprising of Sai Subramanian - Project Director, Alistair Bent - Head R&R and Biswanath Ghosh - Head – OALP, and will report to the Group CEO, Vedanta.

Cairn Oil & Gas is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production.

It holds a portfolio of 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks won under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II.

In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in India at Mangala, Rajasthan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)