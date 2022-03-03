New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Complications in GST, 'malpractices' of e-commerce companies and access to finance are among the key issues facing traders in the country, industry body CAIT said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement that the Prime Minister's vision of uplifting small businesses and providing them with ease of doing business has been greatly defeated by the concerned authorities.

In the letter to Modi, Khandelwal "deeply regretted that so far no authority has paid any attention" towards upliftment of small businesses, much against his mandate.

He claimed that critical issues like complications in GST, malpractices of e-commerce companies, insurance to traders, one license in place of multiple licences, abrogation of redundant laws concerning trade, easy access to finance, upgradation and modernisation of existing format of retail trade, among others, are hanging fire since a long time.

"It is to bring to your kind notice that several times, we on our own requested concerned authorities to involve traders in participatory governance to widen the tax base and yielding more revenue to both Central and State Governments but our call was never answered.

"Under the circumstances, we have been compelled to knock your doors with a request to please take immediate cognisance of the matter and accord us an earliest convenient appointment to place before you the issues for your kind consideration," Khandelwal said.

