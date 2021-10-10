Coimbatore, Oct 10 (PTI): Capgemini, a global leader that partners companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing technology, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mahalingam College and Engineering and Technology (MCET) in Pollachi, about 45 km from here, to set up a product life-cycle management (PLM) technology lab.

The objective of the MoU was to provide training and placement for up to 100 students of mechanical and automobile engineering in Capgemini Engineering India, a press release from the college said on Sunday

Managing director of Capgemini Engineering-India K Chandra Reddy, its executive vice- pesident Prasad Shetye and the college principal Dr A Rathinavelu were present during the signing of the MoU, the release said.

