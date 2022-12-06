Hyderabad, Dec 6 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday said it has signed a MoU with CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte Ltd, trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) for the development of a data centre at CLINT's International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH), here.

The complete investment that CapitaLand will be making in Hyderabad over the next five to seven years will be Rs 6,200 crore split into two investments, one in terms of setting up a data centre with Rs 1,200 crore and the second is to double the existing office space here with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, an official release said.

CLINT will leverage CapitaLand Group's data centre expertise to develop the ITPH data centre which will have a built-up area of 250,000 sq ft and 36 megawatts (MW) of power capacity.

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said "I am very happy to see CapitaLand invest in Telangana. Today, Hyderabad is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in India and CapitaLand's investment adds to the pace we look to keep up."

Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer, CLINT said: "This is CLINT's second data centre development project in India, following our entry into India's data centre market by acquisition of a greenfield data centre development site in Navi Mumbai in 2021. CapitaLand Group has operated in the state of Telangana for almost two decades."

CLINT owns and manages three business parks in Hyderabad – ITPH, CyberPearl and aVance – aggregating to 3.8 million sq ft and catering to close to 70 global organisations and over 30,000 professionals.

