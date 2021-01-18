New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Drug firm Caplin Point Laboratories on Monday said its arm has entered into a strategic partnership with Canada's JAMP Pharma Group for six injectable products.

Caplin Steriles (a subsidiary of Caplin Point Laboratories) has partnered with JAMP Pharma Group for six injectable products to be filed shortly in Canada, Caplin Point Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Caplin Point Laboratories said some of these products have already been filed by Caplin Steriles in the USA.

C C Paarthipan, Chairman of Caplin Point Laboratories said: "We have targeted Canada as one of our key expansion areas in regulated markets and we are excited to work with JAMP, one of the fastest growing companies in Canada"

Paarthipan said the company will add more products to this partnership in due course.

Louis Pilon, JAMP Pharma Group's CEO said this partnership will allow the companies to continue with its mission to provide more affordable options to Canadian patients, as well as our retail and institutional partners.

We certainly hope to collaborate on more products with our new partner in the coming years, he added.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories were trading 1.32 per cent higher at Rs 493.45 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)