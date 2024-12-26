New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 54-year-old car driver was killed after his vehicle rammed into an SUV in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, police said on Thursday.

They said the accident took place at Panchsheel Red Light at about 4.30 am on Thursday.

A team of local police, upon reaching the spot, found an overturned SUV (Land Rover) and a Maruti Suzuki Eeco parked in a damaged condition, a police officer said.

During investigations, it was found that Eeco was coming from Dhaula Kuan side while the SUV was entering into the main road when the two vehicles crashed.

The officer said the Eeco driver identified as Sukhdev Yadav was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The two occupants of the SUV were also taken to the hospital and were discharged after the treatment.

A case under relevant sections has been registered and the driver of the SUV was arrested as he was suspected to be at fault.

The accused deals in a car business and during the accident he was accompanied by his brother, the officer further said.

Sukhdev was a driver by profession and lived with his ailing wife and other family members in east Delhi's Kalyanuri.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

