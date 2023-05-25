New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the deal involving the acquisition of securities of Acko Technology & Services by a Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's subsidiary and another entity.

CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

In a tweet on Thursday, CCI said it has approved the "acquisition of additional Series E CCPS of Acko Technology & Services Private Limited by Multiples Private Equity Fund III and CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc".

Multiples Private Equity Fund III is a Sebi-registered Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), while Acko is engaged in the business of providing technology and outsourced services, according to the regulator.

Deals beyond a certain threshold have to be approved by CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

