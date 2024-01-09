New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has cleared IMCD India Pvt Ltd's acquisition of an additional 30 per cent equity stake in Signet Excipients.

Signet Excipients is engaged in the business of sales, marketing, distributing, importing, or exporting of excipients used for pharmaceuticals, food, API products, and other related products for pharmaceutical formulation.

Also Read | Kerala SET January 2024 Exam Admit Card: Hall Ticket for State Eligibility Test Examination Released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Know How To Download.

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of the remaining 30 per cent equity stake in Signet Excipients Private Ltd by IMCD India Pvt Ltd by exercising a call option, according to a official release.

IMCD India is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Rotterdam-based IMCD NV.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

It is engaged in sales, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals, including food and pharma ingredients in the Indian market.

Signet Excipients is jointly controlled by IMCD and its promoters. Currently, IMCD India and the promoters hold 70 per cent and 30 per cent of the equity stake in Signet Excipients, respectively.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)