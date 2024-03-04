New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Infrastructure company Ceigall India Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to mobilise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Ludhiana-based company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of Rs 617.69 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.43 crore equity shares by the promoters, and an individual selling shareholder, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed on Sunday.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For Over 46,000 Posts on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know How to Apply.

Promoters and promoter group entities -- Ramneek Sehgal, Ramneek Sehgal and Sons HUF, Avneet Luthra, Mohinder Pal Singh Sehgal, Parmjit Sehgal, Simran Sehgal -- and individual shareholder Kanwaldeep Singh Luthra are divesting their stakes in the proposed public issue.

The offer includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.

Also Read | WBPSC Food SI Admit Card 2024 Released at psc.wb.gov.in, Know Steps to Download Hall Tickets.

The company may consider raising Rs 123.50 crore in the pre-IPO placement round. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 118.78 crore will be used for purchase of equipment, and Rs 344.50 crore for payment of debt, besides a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2002, Ceigall India is an infrastructure construction company with experience in undertaking specialised structural work such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway over bridges, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways.

As of January 2024, the company's order book stood at Rs 9,206.42 crore, with NHAI contributing 82 per cent of the order book. Its clientele includes public sector entities like Indian Railway Construction International Ltd, Military Engineer Services and Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd.

For fiscal 2022-23, the company's revenue from operations surged 82 per cent to Rs 2,068.17 crore from Rs 1,133.79 crore in fiscal 2021-22 and profit after tax grew to Rs 167.27 crore in fiscal 2023 from Rs 125.86 crore in fiscal 2022.

ICICI Securities Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the IPO. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)