New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Ceigall India on Thursday reported a 9.46 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 70.8 crore in the December quarter.

It had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 78.2 crore in the October-December period of FY24, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player said in a statement.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's PAT rose 8 per cent against Rs 65.5 crore in the July-September quarter.

During the October-December period, the revenue from operations rose to Rs 830.4 crore from Rs 691 crore in the year-ago period.

"As of December 31, 2024, our total order book stands at Rs 11,702.5 crore, reflecting a healthy book-to-bill ratio. This includes a composition of 85.8 per cent from roads, highways, flyovers, tunnels, 12.7 per cent from Railways and Metros, 1.2 per cent from bus terminals, and 0.3 per cent from airport runways," its Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal said.

