New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) State-owned Central Bank of India on Thursday said it has posted a 14.9 per cent growth in advances to Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the December quarter.

Total advances stood at Rs 2.08 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the last financial year, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's deposits rose a tad lower at 9.52 per cent to Rs 3.77 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 3.44 lakh crore in the year-ago period, it said.

As a result, the total business of the bank increased 11.5 per cent to Rs 6.17 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2023, it added.

Private sector Bandhan Bank said the total loan increased to Rs 1.15 lakh crore for the December quarter as compared to Rs 97,787 crore at the end of the third quarter, registering a 18.6 per cent growth.

The bank's deposits rose 14.8 per cent to Rs 1.17 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the year-ago period, Bandhan Bank said in separate regulatory filing.

