Puducherry, Nov 22 (PTI): An inter-Ministerial team on Monday held discussions with the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N.Rangasamy separately on the damage caused by the rains here

An official press release said the Chief Secretary to the Puducherry administration Ashwarni Kumar apprised the team on the havoc wrought by the rains. The release said the team would make visits on Tuesday to see for itself the extent of damage to agricultural and other sectors.

The secretary of the AIADMK's east district A Anbalagan presented a memorandum to the visiting team seeking sanction of assistance and relief to Puducherry to tackle the situation arising out of the rain.

Anbalagan told PTI that he had brought to the notice of the team through the memorandum sufferings of farmers and poorer sections and said he had sought Rs 400 crore as Central relief.

