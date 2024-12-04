New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A National Legal Metrology Portal (eMaap) is being developed to integrate state legal metrology departments and their portals into a unified national system.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department of consumer affairs at the Centre said this initiative "aims to streamline processes for issuing licences, conducting verifications and managing enforcement and compliance".

By creating a centralised database, eMaap eliminates the need for stakeholders to register on multiple state portals, fostering ease of doing business and transparency in trade practices.

Presently, state governments are using their own portals for registration of packaged commodities, issue of licenses and verification/stamping of weighing & measuring instrument.

However, the enforcement activities and compounding of offences, etc. are not online.

"Therefore, Department of Consumer Affairs is integrating all the state portals in one as National Legal Metrology Portal ‘eMaap' which will include all functions of Legal Metrology including enforcement and help to get a unified data base," the statement said.

A series of consultations were held under the Chairpersonship of the Consumer Affairs secretary to shape the portal's development.

"eMaap simplifies critical procedures such as issuing, renewing, and amending licences, as well as handling verification & stamping of weighing & measuring instrument, registration certificates, and appeals, etc."

For traders and industries, it minimises compliance burdens, reduces paperwork and ensures timely adherence to the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and Rules made thereunder.

The portal is also expected to significantly boost manufacturing growth by fostering efficiency and accountability.

For consumers, eMaap ensures that trade instrument are verified for accuracy, enhancing confidence in market transactions.

It provides a transparent legal metrology system, allowing easy access to certificates and promoting awareness of rights and responsibilities.

For governments, the portal enables data-driven decision-making, streamlines enforcement activities, and facilitates policy formation, ensuring a robust and efficient regulatory framework.

