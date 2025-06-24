New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Centre will procure moong and urad from Madhya Pradesh and urad from Uttar Pradesh at minimum support price as part of its efforts to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their crops, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The minister held a meeting with the agriculture ministers of the two states and approved the procurement under the Price Support Scheme (PSS).

The procurement under this scheme is undertaken when market prices fall below the MSP.

Chouhan also discussed procurement logistics with the agriculture ministers and issued necessary instructions to NAFED, National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and state officials. NAFED and NCCF procure crops on behalf of the central government.

During the meeting, Chouhan stated that the decision to procure moong and urad would place a significant financial burden on the Centre.

However, he said the central government is committed to ensuring that farmers receive the intended benefits.

Chouhan emphasized that it is crucial for the procurement process to be carried out properly. Direct procurement from farmers will reduce the influence of middlemen and ensure that the actual benefit reaches farmers.

Issuing directions to officials, he called for the use of the latest and most effective technologies for proper registration of farmers. He advised increasing the number of procurement centres if necessary and ensuring the entire process is carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

Expressing concern over complaints of irregularities in storage, Chouhan urged the ministers and officials to take concrete steps to address the issue.

He assured Uttar Pradesh's agriculture minister that the central government will make every possible effort in the best interests of farmers.

The meeting was attended by Madhya Pradesh Minister for Farmers' Welfare and Agriculture Development Aidal Singh Kansana, Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, and other senior officials.

