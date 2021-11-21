New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala on Sunday said the Centre will soon start a massive campaign to raise awareness about the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for fishermen in the country.

Speaking on the occasion of World Fisheries Day in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, the minister said, "The Government of India has already extended the support of KCC to the fishermen and women. The government will soon start a massive campaign to raise greater awareness about KCC."

In the Budget 2018-19, the government had announced the extension of the KCC facility to animal husbandry farmers and fishermen to help them meet their working capital requirements.

The minister said the fisheries sector has tremendous potential of growth and the Centre is providing all necessary support to achieve the Rs 1 lakh crore export target from the sector by 2024-25.

Rupala said state governments need to be inspired by each other and explore options to grow in the marine sector.

"There is a need to come up with environmentally friendly fishing and also look for sustaining the sector while continuing the consumption," an official statement quoted the minister having said at the event.

Taking part in the national-level celebration, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L Murugan highlighted several schemes launched to boost the fisheries sector.

He said the Centre is implementing Matsya Sampada Yojana and has infused Rs 20,000 crore in the sector through the scheme. The government is also emphasising on seaweed farming.

"We are also focusing on empowering fisherwomen and promoting entrepreneurship in the sector," Murugan said adding that Paradip is among the five major ports being developed as Major Fishing Harbours.

Several awards were given during the event. The Balasore district in Odisha was awarded as the Best Marine District in the country. Andhra Pradesh was awarded the Best Marine State while Best Inland State Award was given to Telangana.

Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh received the Best Inland District award; and Best Hilly and Northeastern State and District awards were taken away by Tripura and Bongaigaon, Assam, respectively. HRS hrs

