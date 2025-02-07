Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Friday reported a 6.1-per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 62.7 crore in the year-ago period, owing to higher input and finance costs.

The revenue from operations grew 21.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,140.47 crore in the reporting quarter, up from Rs 937.4 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, driven by strong sales in the plywood and MDF segments.

The company's expenses rose to Rs 1,062.8 crore from Rs 862.5 crore a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

Century Plyboards also incorporated a new subsidiary, Century Panels BV in the Netherlands, for laminate and MDF distribution.

The company completed the acquisition of Century Infotech Ltd as well, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd said in a statement: “The plywood segment continues to perform exceptionally well, ranking among the fastest-growing segments in the building materials industry.”

Shares of Century Plyboards on Friday closed 0.23 per cent higher at Rs 863 on the NSE.

