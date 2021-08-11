New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) CESC Ltd posted a 34 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 280 crore for the June 2021 quarter.

Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 209 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2020-21.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Idol of ‘Nandi’ Stolen from Temple in East Godavari.

Total income in the June 2021 quarter rose to Rs 3,242 crore, from Rs 2,662 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company is primarily engaged in generation and distribution of electricity, and does not operate in any other significant reportable segment. HRS hrs

Also Read | Monsoon Session 2021 of Parliament Ends 2 Days Before Schedule: From Taxation Laws Amendment Bill to OBC Bill, Check List of 20 Bills Passed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)