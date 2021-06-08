New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) State-owned CESL has signed a pact with the Ladakh administration to make the Union Territory carbon-neutral, according to a company statement.

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh, to make it a clean and green UT, CESL said in the statement.

Under the MoU, various clean energy and energy-efficiency programmes will be implemented.

Beginning with a pilot in the Zanskar valley area, CESL will take up solar mini- and micro-grid solutions, energy-efficient lighting, energy storage-based solutions, efficient cooking stoves and electric mobility solutions in the UT.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur said in the statement, "Energy Access for Ladakh is foremost. We need sustainable solutions such as the decentralised energy-efficient solutions that can be implemented in the difficult terrains of Ladakh."

The government looks forward to the earliest implementation of innovative models and support in terms of solutions in decentralised irrigation and drinking water, he added.

CESL Managing Director and CEO Mahua Acharya stated, "We will come up with clean solutions for home appliances, electric heating, cooking and pump sets for Ladakh's very cold temperatures. We will be able to eliminate fossil fuel in furtherance of Ladakh's carbon-neutral goal."

LAHDC Kargil Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor Feroz Ahmed Khan said, "We intend to replace fossil fuels. Business and jobs can be triggered if solar capacity is harnessed here."

Ladakh Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said, "Collaborating with CESL is a welcome and much-needed development for the UT of Ladakh."

CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EESL, will build the EV ecosystem for the UT, focusing on EV charging infrastructure which will utilise renewable sources of power, and electric vehicles (EVs) that are being tested for high altitudes.

Like all CESL's projects, this programme will also be based on innovative business models, using carbon credits.

CESL is a new energy company that is focused on delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy. HRS hrs

