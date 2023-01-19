New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Wipro GE HealthCare on Thursday said it has appointed Chaitanya Sarawate as Managing Director of the company.

He has also been designated as the President & CEO of GE HealthCare South Asia. Sarawate succeeds Shravan Subramanyam, who is leaving to pursue an opportunity outside the company, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Adulterated Milk Products Adversely Affecting Public Health in India? Government Terms Media Reports as Fake, Says ‘False Information Being Circulated on WhatsApp’.

In his new role, Sarawate will be responsible for strengthening the company's market leadership position in South Asia by driving localisation strategy and delivering clinical excellence, it added.

Prior to this, he was the Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer for AKA (ASEAN, Korea, Australia & New Zealand).

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Hike For Government Employees After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

"With his extensive commercial expertise and strategic regional and global experience, we are confident he can accelerate growth in the region," Wipro GE HealthCare Wipro Enterprises Chairman Azim Premji said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)