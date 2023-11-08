Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against three men accused of kidnapping and raping a girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The charge sheet was filed before the sessions court in Samba against Suresh Kumar alias Babu, Karandeep Singh alias Bunty and another accused, they said.

The three allegedly kidnapped the girl and raped her in the Ramgarh area of the district on September 7.

Babu and Bunty are presently lodged in the Kathua district jail, a senior official said.

Police conducted the investigation in a time-bound manner and produced the challan in the court for judicial determination, he said.

Police are taking stern legal action against perpetrators of crimes against women in Samba. Investigations in such cases are conducted in a highly professional manner, he said.

