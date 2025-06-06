New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Days after charred body of a man with a gunshot wound was found in an isolated area in Alipur here, police has successfully established the victim's identity, officials said on Friday.

The victim was identified as Santosh Kumar (62), a resident of Burari. He was a retired teacher and a property dealer.

His wife, Urmila Rani, had filed a missing complaint at Swaroop Nagar police station on Thursday, stating he had been missing since June 1.

Police found the body lying in an isolated stretch on Pusta Road in Mukhmelpur, Alipur. A senior police officer had earlier said, "The man appears to have been shot near his ear before his body was set on fire. His clothes were also partially burnt, making identification difficult. An empty cartridge was recovered from near the scene."

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, police added. BM

