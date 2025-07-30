Srinagar, Jul 29 (PTI) The 'Chhari-Pujan' of Lord Shiva's holy mace was performed on Tuesday at the Amareshwar temple in the Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara here on the occasion of Nag Panchami, officials said.

Amid chants of Vedic hymns, Mahant Deependra Giri, the mace's custodian,? led a group of sadhus in performing the puja, they said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

Giri now will carry the mace to the Amarnath cave shrine for a puja and darshan on the morning of Shravan Purnima on August 9, the officials added.

The yatra will have night halts in Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni before reaching the holy cave. More than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have performed the Amarnath Yatra since the pilgrimage began on July 3.

Also Read | New UPI Rules 2025: NPCI Issues Fresh Guidelines to Limit Balance Checks, Auto-Pay Timings and More From August 1.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)