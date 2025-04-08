New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Adversity experienced as a child affects how white matter matures, which could partly explain their lower performance on cognitive tasks as a teenager, according to a study.

Found in deeper tissues of the brain, white matter helps the brain carry out functions necessary for cognition and behaviour.

Researchers from Mass General Brigham, a healthcare system in the US, looked at brain scans of over 9,000 children (aged nine to 10 years on average) and compared how features of white matter were related to a child's environment and cognitive abilities as a teen.

For brain scanning, 'fractional anisotropy' -- a way of measuring the integrity of the white matter connections -- was used.

Among teenagers who experienced adversity as a child, the team found weaker connections in brain regions that help perform mental arithmetic and interpret language.

The differences in white matter partly account for the link between adverse life experiences in early childhood and lower cognitive performance in adolescence, according to the study's findings published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"The aspects of white matter that show a relationship with our early life environment are much more pervasive throughout the brain than we'd thought. Instead of being just one or two tracts that are important for cognition, the whole brain is related to the adversities that someone might experience early in life," said lead author Sofia Carozza, from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system.

The authors wrote, "We found that a range of adversities is associated with lower levels of fractional anisotropy (FA), a measure of white matter microstructure, throughout the whole brain, and that this is associated with lower performance on mathematics and language tasks later on."

However, social resiliency factors like neighbourhood cohesion and positive parenting may have a protective effect, they said.

"We are all embedded in an environment, and features of that environment such as our relationships, home life, neighbourhood, or material circumstances can shape how our brains and bodies grow, which in turn affects what we can do with them," Carozza said.

"We should work to make sure that more people can have those stable, healthy home lives that the brain expects, especially in childhood," the author said.

For the study, the researchers analysed data on the participants' brain activity and structure, cognitive abilities, environment, mood and mental health. Aspects of the early environment a child was exposed to included prenatal risk factors, interpersonal adversity, household economic deprivation and neighbourhood adversity.

Data for the study was taken from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, which tracks brain development and mental health in nearly 12,000 youth in the US from age nine into teenage.

