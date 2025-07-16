New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday appealed to farmers to call and inform about fake seeds, fertilisers and pesticides on a toll-free number (18001801551), saying stringent action will be taken against the sale of substandard crop inputs.

Speaking at the 97th ICAR Foundation Day, Chouhan said the government would also crack down on retailers forcing farmers to buy pesticides and biostimulants, along with fertiliser bags.

"We will take stringent action against the sale of substandard and fake crop inputs," he said.

The minister said the government is working on strengthening seed and pesticide legislations with provisions for stringent punishment to protect farmers' interests.

He emphasised the need for certification of biostimulants by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to ensure farmers get genuine products.

Chouhan called for a scientific approach to determine the maximum retail price (MRP) of seeds, asking ICAR and ministry officials to work together on this issue.

Despite climate change challenges, the minister highlighted the significant rise in farm production over the last 11 years and called on ICAR to step up research activities to meet the growing food demand of the rising population.

"Rising population is not a burden for us, but a strength," Chouhan said, noting that countries like China and Japan are on a population drive.

On pulses and oilseeds, the minister urged ICAR to develop high-yield varieties to encourage farmers to shift to these crops.

"Farmers will not diversify unless they see gains. Why would they diversify if the yields are lower and profits are less?" he asked.

Chouhan stressed that research should focus on addressing farmers' needs and cannot be done sitting in institutes. He also called for developing devices to detect adulterated fertilisers and farm machines suitable for small-sized farms.

The minister felicitated progressive farmers, scientists and institutions, and released publications during the event.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, and ICAR Director General Mangi Lal Jat were present at the event.

