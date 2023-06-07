Gurugram, Jun 7 (PTI) Having trained more than 300 Indian youth from across India and placed them with various companies in Japan, a consortium of CII and Nihon Edutech is now engaging youth in Gurugram and surrounding cities to train them as skilled manpower.

With rising demand from Japan for Indian youth, the Confederation of Indian Industry-Nihon Edutech Private Limited (CII-Nihon) launched the Gurugram Training Centre here on Wednesday.

The centre will cater to aspiring youth from Haryana and will offer Japanese language and practical skills training in hospitality, food-processing, caregiving, housekeeping and other trades, and guarantee work opportunities in Japan.

For this, the consortium has tied up with the AJU group of Japanese Hotels to give hands-on training to these youths.

Under this comprehensive training programme, candidates undergo intensive training based on a curriculum designed to enhance their language and technical skills, develop professional capabilities and cultivate a deep understanding of Japanese work culture.

Around 301 technical intern trainees have been sent in the Technical Intern Training Programme (TITP) category. Additionally, 105 candidates in the Skill Worker Visa (SSW) are also gainfully employed in Japan. The TITP was launched in India by the Ministry of Skill Development in 2018.

"By launching our Gurugram TITP training centre, we are committed to upskilling Indian youth to International standards by exposing them to the best learning experiences that contribute to the growth of both individuals and the industry as a whole," said Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director of CII.

Choudhury said there is a ready demand for 5,00,000 skilled workers in various categories in Japan due to the ageing population there, especially in the hospitality sector because of the upcoming World Expo also to be held in Osaka.

"Due to the high work ethics of Indian youth, we are seeing rising demand from Japanese Industry for our youth," said Krishnan Narayanan, CEO of Nihon Edutech.

"The demand is across sectors like Nursing, Hospitality, Construction and Engineering," he added.

