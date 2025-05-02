New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Friday said its coal offtake dropped by 1.2 per cent to 63.4 million tonnes (MT) in April over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The offtake of the dry fuel by Coal India was at 64.2 MT in the year-ago period, the public sector undertaking said in a regulatory filing.

Coal offtake refers to the volume of coal supplied from a coal pithead. It's different from coal production as it can include previously stored coal.

Meanwhile, coal production by Coal India was almost flat at 62.1 million tonnes in April. It had produced 61.8 MT of coal in the year-ago period, the filing added.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

In the financial year 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's target for the financial year.

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was at 838 million tonnes (MT).

Coal India Ltd is targetting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 fiscal year.

