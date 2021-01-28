New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Citroen, a part of the Stellantis group formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA, on Thursday said it has started the commercial production of its C5 Aircross SUV in India from its manufacturing facility at Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

The flagship SUV, the first product from the Citroën brand in India, is slated to be launched in this quarter having undergone testing for over 2.5 lakh kilometres in different terrains and varied weather conditions across the country, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Stellantis Executive Vice President Emmanuel Delay said there is lot of market anticipation for the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India.

Delay, who is also Chairman, PCA Automobile India Pvt Ltd & PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt Ltd, further said employees at the plants have worked "tirelessly to achieve this key milestone despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic."

"We are looking forward to welcoming the customers to the La Maison Citroën dealership network, which means 'the home of Citroën' in a few weeks from now, across key cities of India," he added.

The Citroën C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0 litre diesel engine with 8-speed automatic transmission with shift and park by wire control that provide fuel efficient and comfortable drive, the company said.

Citroen has stated that it expects to be among the top players in India in the medium to long term taking advantage of evolution of the passenger vehicles market in the country, currently dominated by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

Last week Citroën opened its global retail concept 'La Maison Citroën' in India at Ahmedabad. The showroom features numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and phygital (physical as well as digital) ecosystems in India, allowing customers to explore and sample the Citroen brand, products and services seamlessly.

In the initial phase, the company will have such showrooms in 10 main cities in India, including Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai, and gradually expand as it goes along.

