New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) City Union Bank on Thursday reported a 16 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 306 crore during the first quarter of this financial year.

The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 264 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 1,849 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26, from Rs 1,580 crore in the same quarter of FY25, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 1,605 crore, as compared to Rs 1,388 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

During the period, operating profit of the bank increased to Rs 451 crore, as compared to Rs 373 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed an improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.99 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 3.88 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 1.2 per cent, as against 1.87 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, provisions and contingencies increased to Rs 70 crore during the first quarter as compared to Rs 39 crore in the same period a year ago.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 23.1 per cent, from 23.58 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

