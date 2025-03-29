Faridabad, Mar 29 (PTI) A Class 8 student of a private school allegedly hanged himself after failing one subject, police in this Haryana district said on Saturday.

They said the boy, a resident of the Sector 31 area, had failed the social science paper. The exam results were declared on Friday and he had become stressed after that. Upon returning from school, the boy locked himself in his first-floor room.

His mother went to check on him when he did not come out till late in the evening. Finding the door locked, she looked into the room from the back and found the boy hanging, they added.

Neighbours gathered when she raised an alarm and informed the police.

"No suicide note was found in the room. However, according to his relatives, he was under stress after failing one subject. We are investigating all the aspects," Sector 31 SHO Surendra Singh said.

The boy was his parents' only child, the police said.

