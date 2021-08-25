New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A leather exporters body on Wednesday said it has asked the Uttar Pradesh government for allotment of 100-acre of land in the vicinity of Noida to develop an industrial park for footwear and accessories.

Motilal Sethi, Northern Regional Chairman, Council for Leather Exports (CLE) said that currently Noida alone contributes over Rs 1,000 crore worth of exports annually.

"If government of Uttar Pradesh helps industry to get a land of 100 acres in the vicinity of Noida, they (industry) can bring investment to the level of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore into the park and can generate annually Rs 2,000-3,000 crore worth of exports and can provide employment to 50,000 workmen of the state," Sethi said in a statement.

Currently, most of the export manufacturing units are located in industrial towns of Noida and they are scattered around and does not have contiguous geographical area.

This hampers their manufacturing capacity, and efficiency, he said adding "there is a requirement of suitable land of 100 acres for footwear, goods and accessories fashion park in Greater Noida."

A memorandum regarding this was presented to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority (YEIDA) CEO Arunvir Singh.

This proposed fashion park will be modern and besides factories, it will also have trade/display/exhibition convention centre, design centre, labour and supervisor training institute, hostel with dormitories, common facility centres and production supply chain infrastructure, he said.

Sanjay Leekha, Chairman, CLE said that there is a huge opportunity emanating from various global investors and buyers of footwear, goods and accessories sector who are looking at India as an alternative destination for investment in manufacturing.

He added that this is an opportune moment to grab the opportunity and bring in more overseas investment who may collaborate with local manufacturers and exporters who are already having long years' experience in managing and delivering the export goods and services to the whole world.

"Delhi/NCR being a preferred choice of location by the overseas investors have huge advantage and will further perpetuate the investment and scale of economies to the sector if Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh help the industries demand of having developed land in the vicinity NCR Region of UP," Leekha said.

