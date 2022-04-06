Bengaluru, Apr 6 (PTI) The Karnataka government aims to add 30,000 micro enterprises to the existing 50,000 such businesses, State Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

“The government aims to further create 30,000 micro enterprises, led by self-help group women. There are now 50,000 micro enterprises,” said Narayan, who holds the Higher Education, IT/BT, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood portfolio.

He was addressing reporters on ‘Sanjeevini Saras' a national fair of SHG (self-help group) women which is scheduled here from April 8 to April 18.

A total of 310 stalls, including 160 from different parts of the country, would be set up at the fair, he said.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would inaugurate the fair in which SHGs would showcase skills, potential and work of women.

The participating women would also sell their products such as handloom, handicraft, artefacts, heritage products, garments, decorative items, earthen utensils, paintings, organic food items, spices and processed food, said the Minister.

The fair is being organised annually by NLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission) with the support of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Authority (MoHUA).

