Gurugram, Apr 6 (PTI) A team of the CM flying squad on Saturday raided the shops of seven book sellers in Sadar Bazaar here after a tip-off that fake books of the National Council of Educational Research and Training were allegedly being sold, said police.

The NCERT experts also remained with the team during the raids and took possession of many books after investigation. Many shopkeepers ran away after closing their shops on getting information about the raid, they added.

Indejeet Yadav, DSP of the CM flying squad, said the suspected books are being examined and the number of books copied from the NCERT books will be known after an investigation by the experts.

He said that raids were conducted in many districts of Haryana regarding fake books. A large number of fake NCERT books are being found during the raids, he added.

"Our team took action to expose the sale of fake books of the NCERT in Sadar Bazaar and raided seven shops. Those selling fake NCERT books will not be spared under any circumstances," added DSP Yadav.

