New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) CM Jain Impex & Investments Pvt Ltd on Thursday offloaded 1 lakh shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), worth over Rs 19 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to block deal data available on the BSE, CM Jain Impex & Investments sold 1,00,000 scrips of RIL at an average price of Rs 1,944 per share, taking the total deal value to Rs 19.44 crore.

Also Read | Nokia 2.4 with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India at Rs 10,399; Check Features, Variants & Specifications Here.

The shares were bought by Neeta Chandanmal Jain at the same price.

Shares of Reliance Industries on Thursday closed 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 1,953.80 on the BSE.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas Avatar From Leaked Set Pics Is The Stuff That Haunts Vidya Bagchi’s Nightmares.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)