New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) State-owned CIL's coal production registered a marginal rise to 40.7 million tonnes in September.

The development assumes significance in the wake of country's power plants grappling with coal shortages.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings Favourites To Win IPL 2021: Here Are Three Reasons Why MS Dhoni-led CSK Would Win Fourth Indian Premier League Title This Year.

Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production had stood at 40.5 million tonnes (MT) in September 2020, according to a BSE filing.

CIL's production in the April-September 2021 period increased 5.8 per cent to 249.8 MT, compared with 236 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Apple iPhone 11 Price To Drop Below Rs 40,000.

The company's offtake also increased to 48.3 MT last month, over 46.7 MT in the corresponding month of the previous financial year, it added.

Its offtake in the April-September 2021 period also increased to 307.7 MT over 255.1 MT in the year-ago period.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output, is eyeing one billion tonne of production by 2023-24. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)