Kochi, Dec 18 (PTI) Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) held the steel cutting ceremony for the Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) being built for the Indian Navy, marking its foray into building advanced weapon-intensive platforms for the nation.

The ceremony, a significant milestone in the shipbuilding process, was conducted on December 16 by Commodore S Parthiban, Warship Production Superintendent of the Warship Overseeing Team (WOT), CSL stated in a release on Wednesday.

In March 2023, CSL signed a contract to construct and supply six NGMVs for the Indian Navy at an estimated cost of Rs 9,804 crore. The first ship is expected to be delivered by March 2027, with the others following in subsequent years.

Designed as high-speed vessels, the NGMVs will be equipped with an array of advanced weaponry and sensors, including surface-to-surface missile systems, anti-missile defence systems, and air surveillance and fire control radars.

"The primary role of the NGMVs will be to provide offensive capabilities against enemy warships, merchant vessels, and land targets. They will support maritime strike and anti-surface warfare operations while serving as a potent tool for sea denial at choke points," the release said.

The vessels will also have defensive roles, including local naval defence and safeguarding offshore development areas. They will feature state-of-the-art integrated platform management systems, propulsion and auxiliary machinery, power generation systems, and damage control equipment.

Each vessel will accommodate 80 personnel and reach a maximum speed of 33 knots, the statement added.

