Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI): Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd was confident of keeping the momentum in the fourth quarter and continue to yield profitable growth, a top official said on Friday.

The city-based company today declared its financial performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 with a standalone profit after tax at Rs 60 crore which was 50 per cent up on year-on-year basis.

Standalone revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 grew by 30 per cent to Rs 1,490 crore, the company said in a statement here.

Standalone EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) during the quarter under review was up by 19 per cent to Rs 129 crore, the company said.

Commenting on the financial performance, company Managing Director and Group CEO Rajiv Mittal said, "we are pleased to note that our order book position continues to remain over Rs 10,000 crore during the last few quarters, along with the improved pace of execution."

"We are confident of keeping the momentum in the fourth quarter as we continue to yield profitable growth for our shareholders," he said.

