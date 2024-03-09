Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Saturday asked party workers to gear up for the upcoming parliamentary elections and reach out to the people to expose the BJP's "misrule".

Addressing a party workers' meeting in Banihal in Ramban district, Wani urged the public to unite and reject any forces that seek to sow division among communities.

"The BJP's empty promises have been exposed by the failure of their policies to address the genuine needs of the people … the country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular has suffered greatly during the 10-year-rule of the BJP," he said.

The Congress leader said every sector has been negatively impacted by the policies and the decisions of the BJP-led government, with people in Jammu and Kashmir suffering as they have been deprived of statehood and their rights over jobs and land.

"Issues such as property tax, toll plazas, smart meters and unemployment have exacerbated the hardships faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The unemployment rate is continuously rising," he said.

Wani also criticised the Lt Governor-led administration for its alleged failure to address the problems being faced by the people.

"The Jammu and Kashmir government, controlled by the BJP, has only brought more suffering to the people," he said.

Accusing the BJP of pursuing a "communal agenda", the Congress leader called on party workers to educate the public and thwart the attempts of those seeking to divide and weaken the fabric of society.

"Every worker of the party should reach out to people at the grassroots level to enlighten and convince them that only the Congress can bail them out from the current morass and arbitrariness of the BJP's misgovernance," he said.

