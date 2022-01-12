Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI): A police constable was arrested here on Wednesday after he allegedly raped and impregnated a woman police constable after promising to marry her, police said on Wednesday.

The woman constable in a complaint filed at Amangal police station accused the constable of raping her on the pretext of marriage resulting in her getting pregnant and he also later got her pregnancy terminated after giving her some pills, they said.

Both of them earlier worked at the same police station, police said, adding she filed a complaint after the constable reportedly refused to marry her following which a case was registered and the constable arrested.

