Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against an unidentified person for stealing construction material from a crematorium in Khonigaon in Thane's Dombivali area, a police official said on Thursday.

Construction work is underway at the crematorium and the theft of metal jacks, centring plates cumulatively valued at Rs 2.75 lakh, took place between August 28 and 30, the Manpada police station official said.

Efforts are on to identify the accused and nab him, he added.

