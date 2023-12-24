Thanjavur (TN), Dec 24 (PTI) A construction worker died of electrocution while at work here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, Rajagopal (31) was working in a private building in Postal Colony. He was electrocuted when the iron rod he was carrying came in contact with a live electric wire nearby.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

