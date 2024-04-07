Hyderabad, April 7: A 49-year-old policeman died here after his firearm allegedly misfired early on Sunday, police said. The deceased, an Armed Reserve Sub-Inspector of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), belonging to Nagarkurnool district of the state, was posted on duty at an outpost under Hussainialam Police Station here, they said. Hyderabad: Police Constable Dies in Suspected Gun Misfire in Kabutar Khana Area, Case Registered

When he was sleeping with SLR service weapons beside him, one of the weapon is suspected to have "misfired" and two bullets pierced through his neck, they added. He was shifted to a hospital, but was declared brought dead.

A senior police official said probe is underway to ascertain if the man died by suicide or if it was a case of weapon misfire. A suspicious death case has been registered.

