New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The corporate affairs ministry has been allocated Rs 712.13 crore for the financial year 2021-22, slightly higher than the revised allocation in the current fiscal.

While initially, the allocation was Rs 727.62 crore for this financial year, it was later revised downwards to Rs 680 crore.

The ministry has been allocated Rs 712.13 crore for the financial year starting April 1, according to the Union Budget tabled in Parliament on Monday.

As per the Budget document, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has been allocated Rs 39 crore, while the amount is Rs 46 crore for the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

An amount of Rs 5.5 crore has been allocated for Corporate Data Management (CDM) scheme.

The scheme seeks to create an in-house data mining and analytics facility in the ministry to effectively utilise the vast repository of information held in its corporate registry.

In addition to providing authentic and clean data to all stakeholders in a more accessible manner, the facility aims at making available the information in an organised and structured manner to the ministry and to other policy and decision making agencies within and outside the government, according to the document.

