Gurugram, Mar 12 (PTI) A woman was allegedly molested and thrashed along with her husband by four men over an argument in a club here, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and efforts are on to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage, senior police officer said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, a resident of Sector 102 here, the incident took place on March 10 when she had gone to a club in Sector 40 with her husband.

While she was dancing on the dance floor, four men allegedly started misbehaving with her. When she objected, the accused not only thrashed the couple but also molested her, the woman said.

The police reached the spot being informed about the incident but the accused had managed to flee by then.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against the four unknown men under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (molestation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 40 Police Station here on Monday, officials said.

