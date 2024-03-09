Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) A couple forced into bonded labour was rescued from a brick kiln in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said on Saturday.

The couple and their two children, belonging to the Katkari tribe in Raigad district, were rescued by the administration on March 5, an official said.

The police have registered a first information report against the brick kiln owner and the contractor, who allegedly forced the couple to work under gruelling conditions, he said.

The couple started working at the brick kiln late last year, and the woman had been pregnant. She lost her baby on March 3 and reached out to an NGO, following which the district authorities were informed about the ordeal, the official said.

The local administration and police rescued the family and safely transported them to Usgaon in Thane district, he said.

